UPDATE: Lawmakers suspending Statehouse operations

It also honors Reynolds’s request Monday for $525,000 for the State Hygienic Lab, which, she said, will be adding a second shift to be able to do more testing.

Lawmakers gave her authority to move funds around inside the budget – from one department to another – without legislative approval.

They also approved a continuing appropriation for the first two months of fiscal 2021 – July and August -- to ensure essential services will be delivered to Iowans if the Legislature is unable to conduct business before July 1.

House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, was pleased that the package included Democrats’ recommendation for forward funding for July and August.

The package give Reynolds “enough resources and if it doesn’t we can come back and provide the resources we need,” Prichard said. “This is an ongoing discussion, this is not the final answer.”

However, it didn’t address Democrats’ concerns with protecting unemployment insurance for hourly wage workers who may be unable to work for reasons associated with COVID-19. Democrats also wanted protections for people unable to make their rent or mortgage payments and to advocate for telehealth.