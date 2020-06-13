UPDATE: Last minute abortion amendment upends lawmakers

The interruption caused legislators to abandon some bills being worked on but not close to agreement as they tried to function in the Capitol under new social distancing precautions.

Republicans for the most part succeeded in advancing their priorities, and some issues found bipartisan accord.

Saturday, the House and Senate reached agreement on creation of a Crime Services Surcharge equal to 10 percent of the fine or forfeiture imposed. Under current law, the criminal penalty surcharge is equal to 35 percent. At the same time, the bill increases the criminal penalty for scheduled violations, misdemeanors and felonies.

Lawmakers also approved a bill similar to laws in 33 states to allow the sale of wine growlers — containers that can be refilled for the purchaser’s consumption at a location other than the point of sale — and codify the governor’s emergency proclamation to allow the sale of cocktails to go.

Animal abuse

As the evening wore on, the Senate voted 44-4 to strengthen the state’s animal cruelty laws. Zaun lamented that the House had “weakened” provisions senators had previously passed. However, the revised bill still would protect companion animals and “prosecute the people that are abusing companion animals.”