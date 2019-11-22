GRUNDY CENTER — A Minnesota senator running for president will make several stops in Northeast Iowa next week, her campaign announced Friday.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will host a Franklin County meet and greet on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. at La Frontera, 200 First St. NW, in Hampton.
On Wednesday, Klobuchar will hold a Mitchell County House Party at noon at 1360 487th St. in St. Ansgar.
Klobuchar's campaign also said they'll hold a Chickasaw County event in New Hampton at 2:30 p.m. and a Grundy County event in Grundy Center at 5 p.m., but the campaign did not have locations for those events as of Friday.
Among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, Klobuchar is polling at an average of 5.3% — the top of the lower tier of presidential candidates, according to Real Clear Politics.
That puts her in fifth place in the Iowa polls, behind South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 23.5%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.8%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, both tied at an average of 17%.
