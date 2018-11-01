DES MOINES — Rep. Steve King tossed a questioner out of a candidate forum Thursday, becoming angry after the man compared the 4th District congressman with the alleged shooter who killed 11 Jewish people at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.
King became upset when the man suggested King shares “ideology” with the man accused in the Pittsburgh shooting. He stopped the question and asked security personnel to remove him from the building.
“No, don’t you do that,” King said angrily. “Do not associate me with that shooter. ... There’s no basis for that, and you get no question and you get no answer. ... It’s not tolerable to accuse me to be associated with a guy that shot 11 people in Pittsburgh.
“I knew you were an ambusher when you walked into the room,” King said.
King was speaking to the Greater Des Moines Partnership, an organization of central Iowa business and economic development leaders. The progressive group Citizens for Community Improvement, which protested outside the event, said afterward the questioner was Kaleb VanFossen, an Iowa State University student.
It’s been a trying week for King. The embattled Republican from western Iowa was making his first public appearance since criticism of his often inflammatory comments on immigration extended to leaders in his own party.
Rep. Steve Stivers, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, on Tuesday tweeted, “Congressman Steve King’s recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate. We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior.”
King also has come under fire in recent days after The Washington Post reported he met with a far-right party with historical Nazi ties in Austria while on a trip to Europe that had been financed by a Holocaust memorial group.
King responded on Twitter by blaming “these attacks” on “nasty, desperate, and dishonest fake news.” On Thursday he said he would have more to say about Stivers’ criticism, but not until after the election.
King, who is running for a ninth two-year term in Congress, gave opening remarks in which he talked about some of the things he says he has accomplished in the nation’s capital. One common criticism by King’s opponents is that he has done little despite serving in the majority for much of his time in the U.S. House.
King later fielded the usual business-interest questions, but also was asked about some of his controversial statements.
King also, unprompted, offered a long defense of his recent trip to Austria to discuss American politics with Austrian business leaders. The group included a member of the Freedom Party, which was founded by a former Nazi officer. King said the party has made every effort to sever its ties to the Nazis.
King said the latest round of criticism aimed at him can be linked back to the Oct. 25 article on the Washington Post website that details King’s trip to Poland to view holocaust sites and then to Austria. The trip to Poland was funded by a nonprofit organization that hosts such trips to educate lawmakers about the holocaust; King said he paid for the side trip to Austria himself.
King said the tour of holocaust sites, including the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, included a holocaust survivor.
“To walk through that place and hear from that man all of the things that he experienced and the stories that he knew, to see the grief on his face, to look at that vast expanse in Birkenau of the industrialized slaughter of a people that I do not understand why anyone would dislike any of them, is a stunning experience. And it would bring anybody back. It would jerk you up short,” King said. “You can read this in the books, you can read it in newspapers, you can watch the movies. But when you stand on that ground, and you walk up to the crematoriums, and you listen to that with (survivors and their families), you understand what really happened over there.”
As to the meeting in Austria, King said he was invited by a known associate to talk to business leaders. One of the people was a Freedom Party member.
“There was no meeting there with the people they allege have Nazi ties,” King said.
The Washington Post stands by its story.
King said under President Donald Trump some of the policies he has been calling for throughout his 16 years are on the precipice of being achieved. He included on that list the elimination of citizenship for babies born to immigrants who entered the country illegally, something Trump has said he is exploring through executive order or legislation.
“A lot of this legislation that I’ve laid down more than 10 years ago is now poised to move forward and become law because we’re out of that desert, as I would call it, and into this time of opportunity. I’ve worked a lifetime to get into this position,” King said. “My relationships with the president are as good as they can possibly be. He listens to me and I listen to him and we work together.”
King’s opponent in Iowa’s 4th District is Democrat J.D. Scholten. Some polling has showed a race that is closer than usual in the conservative western Iowa district. Polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight still gives King a nearly 83 percent chance of winning.
Libertarian Charles Aldrich also is on the 4th District ballot.
