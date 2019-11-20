{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Two presidential campaigns are holding debate watch parties tonight for the November Democratic Debate.

Sen. Cory Booker's campaign said Tuesday that the campaign would hold a watch party at the Cory for Waterloo Headquarters, located at 234 Newell St., Waterloo.

The watch party will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/bookerforiowa/event/156090/

Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign is also inviting fans to several watch parties around northeast Iowa. There will be one in Waterloo at 174 Valley Road in Waterloo at 7:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/157320/

Harris' other watch parties will be held in Cedar Falls, Waverly, Fayette, Hampton, Osage, Clear Lake and other locations, according to her campaign. To find the closest location to you, her campaign said people may text IOWA to 70785 or visit https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/.

Wednesday's debate will be the fifth Democratic primary debate, and will feature eight candidates besides Booker and Harris: Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

The debate will be from 8-10 p.m. central time from Atlanta, and air on MSNBC.

