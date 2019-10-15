{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Kamala Harris of California are coming to the Cedar Valley next week.

Harris will be in Waterloo at UAW 838, 2615 Washington St., at 5:45 p.m. Monday for a town hall. Her campaign announced the location Tuesday morning.

Warren will be in Cedar Falls at the University of Northern Iowa’s West Gym on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 2:45 p.m. for a town hall.

Both candidates are seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

In the latest Iowa Poll Warren was leading with 22% of Iowans supporting her getting the Democratic nomination. Harris was in fifth place at 6%.

