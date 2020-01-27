UPDATE: Joe Biden to hold campaign event at GBPAC on Monday

CEDAR FALLS -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will swing through the Cedar Valley for a campaign event one week before the Iowa caucuses.
Biden, polling in second place among the Democrats running for president, will campaign at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., in Cedar Falls.
Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/208221/
Biden is polling at 22% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 25%, but ahead of Pete Buttigieg at 17% and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 13.5%.
Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver announced last week he endorsed Biden for president.
"Joe Biden has been a longtime friend to our family, and throughout his time in public service, his rock-solid values and integrity have never wavered," Culver said in a release from the Biden campaign.
Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, another Democrat running for president, canceled his noon event Monday that was scheduled to be at Mulligan’s Brick Oven Grill in Cedar Falls.