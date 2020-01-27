UPDATE: Joe Biden to hold campaign event at GBPAC on Monday

CEDAR FALLS -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will swing through the Cedar Valley for a campaign event one week before the Iowa caucuses.

Biden, polling in second place among the Democrats running for president, will campaign at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., in Cedar Falls.

Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/208221/

Biden is polling at 22% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 25%, but ahead of Pete Buttigieg at 17% and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 13.5%.

Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver announced last week he endorsed Biden for president.

"Joe Biden has been a longtime friend to our family, and throughout his time in public service, his rock-solid values and integrity have never wavered," Culver said in a release from the Biden campaign.