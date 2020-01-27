You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Joe Biden to hold campaign event at GBPAC on Monday
0 comments

UPDATE: Joe Biden to hold campaign event at GBPAC on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
010420ap-biden-waterloo-3

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visits a campaign field office Jan. 4 in Waterloo.

 Patrick Semansky

CEDAR FALLS -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will swing through the Cedar Valley for a campaign event one week before the Iowa caucuses.

Biden, polling in second place among the Democrats running for president, will campaign at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., in Cedar Falls.

Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/208221/

Biden is polling at 22% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 25%, but ahead of Pete Buttigieg at 17% and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 13.5%.

Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver announced last week he endorsed Biden for president.

"Joe Biden has been a longtime friend to our family, and throughout his time in public service, his rock-solid values and integrity have never wavered," Culver said in a release from the Biden campaign.

Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, another Democrat running for president, canceled his noon event Monday that was scheduled to be at Mulligan’s Brick Oven Grill in Cedar Falls.

0 comments
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News