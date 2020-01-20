UPDATE: Jill Biden makes stops in Northeast Iowa this week

HAMPTON — Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden will campaign in Northeast Iowa this week on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden is polling at the top of the Democratic field among likely Iowa Democratic voters, at 21%, according to Real Clear Politics. That’s ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 17.3%, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16.7%, and Pete Buttigieg, at 16.3%.