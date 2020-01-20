UPDATE: Jill Biden makes stops in Northeast Iowa this week

HAMPTON — Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden will campaign in Northeast Iowa this week on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Jill Biden will hold meet and greet events in the following places:
- Hampton: Meet and greet, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rustic Brew, 117 First St. NW. RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/200629/
- Decorah: Meet and greet, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Decorah Biden for President Field Office, 208 West Water St. RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/200633/
- Cresco: Meet and greet, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Cuautla Jalisco, 223 N. Elm St. RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/200635/
- Charles City: Meet and greet, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, at a to-be-announced location in Charles City. RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/200637/
Joe Biden is polling at the top of the Democratic field among likely Iowa Democratic voters, at 21%, according to Real Clear Politics. That’s ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 17.3%, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16.7%, and Pete Buttigieg, at 16.3%.