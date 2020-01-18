UPDATE: Jill Biden makes stops in Northeast Iowa next week

HAMPTON -- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden will campaign at a few cities in Northeast Iowa next week on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jill Biden will hold meet and greet events in the following places. Times have been updated since first reported Friday:

Hampton: Meet and greet, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rustic Brew, 117 First St. NW. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/200629/



Cresco: Meet and greet, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Cuautla Jalisco, 223 N. Elm St. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/200635/



Charles City: Meet and greet, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, at a to-be-announced location in Charles City. RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/200637/