UPDATE: Jill Biden makes stops in Northeast Iowa next week
HAMPTON -- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden will campaign at a few cities in Northeast Iowa next week on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jill Biden will hold meet and greet events in the following places. Times have been updated since first reported Friday:

Joe Biden is currently polling at the top of the Democratic field among likely Iowa Democratic voters, at 20.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. That's just ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 20.3%, Pete Buttigieg, at 18.7%, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16%.

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

