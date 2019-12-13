AMES — Iowa Department of Transportation Director Mark Lowe resigned Friday after Gov. Kim Reynolds “decided to seek a change in leadership,” the governor’s office said.
Lowe’s resignation is effective Jan. 10. A transition plan to appoint a new director has not been announced, said Andrea Henry, director of Strategic Communications at the Department of Transportation, adding that the governor asked for Lowe’s resignation.
In his resignation letter, Lowe said it was a “terrific privilege” to serve as director.
“Gov. Reynolds has my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to do so,” Lowe said in his letter, according to a news release. “I have great faith in, and regard for, the people of the Iowa Department of Transportation and have every confidence they will continue to serve the State of Iowa well as they continue under new leadership.”
Lowe served as director for three years.
In an email Friday, Pat Garrett, spokesman for the governor’s office, said Reynolds “appreciates Director Mark Lowe’s years of service, and has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration.”
The governor’s office did not say why Reynold’s requested the resignation.
Tom Reilly, of Oskaloosa and chair of the Iowa Transportation Commission, which develops transportation policy and plans for the Department of Transportation, said he is disappointed and surprised by Lowe’s dismissal by the governor.
You have free articles remaining.
“I wish Director Lowe the very best,” Reilly said. “I do respect the governor and look forward to working with the governor’s office for the transition.”
Reilly said the Department of Transportation has a “good team” and a “solid commission” that will carry them through the transition.
Henry said the Department of Transportation has “strong executive leadership,” that will carry the department until an interim or permanent director is announced.
Lowe’s salary was $156,308.60 in fiscal year 2019, according to the state salary database.
Lowe’s resignation is one of three recent dismissals under Reynold’s leadership.
In June, Reynolds requested the resignation of Jerry Foxhoven, director of the Department of Human Services, a decision in which both Democratic and Republican leaders expressed disappointment.
Director of the Iowa Finance Authority Dave Jamison was fired in March 2018 following sexual assault complaints from women he worked with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.