UPDATE: Iowa COVID-19 data trending down

DES MOINES -- The seven-day averages for new coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations and new admissions all continued downward trends Monday, according to state public health data.

Just four new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday, the third consecutive day with single-digit new deaths. That brought the seven-day average --- a data point used by experts to provide a broader view of the virus’ impact --- to its lowest in nearly two weeks.

Black Hawk County reported two new deaths Monday, making the total number of deaths as 46. The total number of positive cases is 1,997.

The seven-day averages for Iowans hospitalized (368) and daily new admissions (29.1) also continued downward trends with the latest data published Monday.

Confirmed cases continued to climb in Buena Vista County, site of the latest outbreak at an Iowa packing plant. The state confirmed 56 new cases there Monday.