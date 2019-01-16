DES MOINES — Lawmakers reacted positively to Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady’s call for them to “think big” and embrace the opportunities technology offers the judicial system.
However, they’re reserving judgment on whether the state can fund the five new initiatives and salary increases Cady proposed in his ninth Condition of the Judiciary address to Iowa legislators Wednesday.
“It’s going to be tough,” said Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, who chairs the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee that develops the Judicial Branch budget. It’s asking for a general fund appropriation of $187.9 million, an increase of $7.3 million from the current year.
“We’ve got to balance that off against what the schools need, what Medicaid is going to take and try to come up with a set of priorities that works for everybody,” Worthan said.
Cady didn’t talk about the budget in his annual speech like he did last year when he warned of “ominous signs” that insufficient resources were “actually affecting the quality of justice.”
However, he said later, that although funding remains an issue, he hopes that “by focusing in on what’s possible for us to achieve it will cast greater light on the funding that will be necessary to achieve it.”
Legislators were encouraged by the forward-looking nature of Cady’s speech in which he told a joint session of the House and Senate with Gov. Kim Reynolds and other state officials present that the Judicial Branch is embracing the “Iowa way” of continuous improvement.
“It is a plan, with each step taking us forward to the next, with each step as important as the next,” he said. “Our future can no longer be about taking small steps or standing still. We need to think big and take big steps. Every day, we must seek to achieve what can be imagined.”
“I have never heard a speech like this in the Iowa Legislature,” said Sen. Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids, the ranking Democrat on the Justice Systems budget subcommittee. “I don’t remember anybody trying to talk as directly about the challenges of future technology and the opportunities that creates. It’s something that I think will take a while for legislators to digest. It applies to everything state government is doing.”
Worthan agreed there is interest in Cady’s technology proposals “mainly because of the nature of the state of Iowa.” “We’ve got to be able to bridge the distances between courthouses with something that makes our workforce more efficient,” Worthan said.
Cady called for five new initiatives, including one specifically addressing rural courts. It would expand the court system’s presence in 99 counties and allow it to operate more efficiently by removing artificial barriers that prevent a clerk in one county from assisting people in another county.
“We see technology as a way to strengthen rural Iowa,” Cady said, telling legislators the Judicial Branch is committed to maintaining a physical presence in all 99 counties. “Justice is a community responsibility and a system of justice needs every community.”
That commitment was important to Worthan, who wants to see specialty courts made available to rural Iowans.
“You hear the success in the drug courts and family courts, and then you say they aren’t available in some of the rural courthouses,” he said. “That’s fair to Iowans. It’s not fair to the individuals.”
Cady’s other initiatives would address digital opportunities; access to justice, child protection and problem-solving courts; and a 4 percent salary increase for Judicial Branch employees. Overall, the cost would be $7.2 million and require 37 additional positions.
He also pointed out that the $177.6 million the Legislature appropriated for the current fiscal year produced a return on investment of $179.7 million in fines ($147 million) and juvenile diversion cost avoidance ($12.6 million), fewer young adults entering prison ($10.8 million), specialty court cost avoidance ($5.6 million) and family treatment court cost avoidance ($4 million).
The Digital Opportunities Initiative Cady proposed would include projects such as electronic search warrants, text messages to defendants and other court users, remote court reporting and interpreting, and online dispute resolution.
The cost of legal services is preventing many Iowans with legal problems from obtaining the services of a lawyer, Cady said. His Access to Justice Initiative would help self-represented Iowans provide the information for a judge to adjudicate their disputes.
The Problem-Solving Courts Initiative would use technology to collect, track and analyze data from the Judicial Branch’s 39 specialty courts. That would enable the courts to use the data to identify and develop statewide best practices.
Based on recommendations from the Council of State Government, Cady wants nearly $900,000 to improve internal and external coordination of juvenile services, write uniform policies that are consistently applied statewide and use data-driven decision-making to improve outcomes for children in the justice system.
Not all of the changes to the court system are technological. In 2018, a new justice joined the Supreme Court for the first time in 7½ years, and the process of replacing a second justice is underway. Eighteen judges retired.
There is value in that transition, Cady said, as “they are moving us closer to achieving greater diversity.” Last year, the number of male and female judges appointed was equal.
Cady’s proposal for a 4 percent pay increase would affect judges and other Judicial Branch employees. While Cady noted fewer people are applying for judicial vacancies, Hogg said it’s important to address stagnant salaries for other Judicial Branch employees, too.
“When judges don’t have the support staff that they need to do a high-quality job and they feel like we’re dealing with messier and messier cases with less and less much support, that’s not a very attractive situation for somebody to say, ‘Hey, I want to become a judge,’” Hogg said.
Lawmakers made a $3 million midyear cut in the Judicial Branch budget two years ago and cut another $1.6 million last year, Hogg said, “so the courts have real budget issues.”
“Everything costs money, so we’ll just have to work through the budget process,” said House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow, R-Urbandale.
