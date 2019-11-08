INDEPENDENCE -- Ward 2 council member Dennis Vaughn was officially unopposed on the ballot — but a large number of write-in votes felled him.
Vaughn's 64 votes weren't enough to best Jennifer Callahan, who had 94 write-in votes and will take his seat, according to Buchanan County Auditor Cindy Gosse. Another two write-in votes were also recorded.
You have free articles remaining.
In Ward 4, council member Debra Hanna appears to have held onto her seat over challenger Julie Klammer, 97 votes to 82.
The results will be certified after Tuesday's canvass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.