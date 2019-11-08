{{featured_button_text}}
ballot box clip art

INDEPENDENCE -- Ward 2 council member Dennis Vaughn was officially unopposed on the ballot — but a large number of write-in votes felled him.

Vaughn's 64 votes weren't enough to best Jennifer Callahan, who had 94 write-in votes and will take his seat, according to Buchanan County Auditor Cindy Gosse. Another two write-in votes were also recorded.

In Ward 4, council member Debra Hanna appears to have held onto her seat over challenger Julie Klammer, 97 votes to 82.

The results will be certified after Tuesday's canvass.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments