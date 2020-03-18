UPDATE: How to absentee vote in the Cedar Falls special election

CEDAR FALLS -- The county auditor is strongly encouraging voters in the Cedar Falls City Council special election -- which has been moved to March 31 -- to vote by mail to avoid going to the polls if possible due to the virus threat.

The County Election Office will be sending absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters. If you do not get one, call (319) 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.

For voters to receive a ballot by mail, their request form must be received in the Election Office by 5 p.m. March 27. Ballots will then be mailed to voters requesting them, and must be postmarked March 30 or earlier to be counted. Postage will be prepaid for both the request forms and the ballots sent to the county. The county auditor urges voters to send in request forms and the resulting ballots as soon as possible to make sure all ballots arrive on time to be counted.

Voting on Election Day will be limited to one location: St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St. While voters are asked to vote by mail if possible, voters who need to register or update their registration on Election Day will be able to do so at St. John. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 31.