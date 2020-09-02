UPDATE: Health board passes face mask resolution; measure goes to Black Hawk supervisors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Black Hawk County’s Board of Health has approved a face mask resolution, sending the measure to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.

“We need to pull together and make a small sacrifice, and so I think it’s incredibly important we support this,” said Catherine Zeman, a University of Northern Iowa health professor who serves on the health board.

“I think it’s the one basic step we have to take,” said Dr. Adam Roise, another board member.

The unanimous vote came Wednesday after board members gathered input from members of the community during a public hearing. Most of the comments came from a few dozen people who attended the meeting electronically.

“I’m very, very strongly in favor of a mask mandate … Realistically speaking, we are probably going to have to go beyond this, and our governor is going to have to show some leadership and courage and really lock us down or it’s going to cost us more time and money and separation from our loved ones,” said David Deibler, a College Hill business owner.

Katie McBride of Waterloo was one of the people who spoke out against the mask mandate.