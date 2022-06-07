UPDATE: Hall, Keith win Democratic spots for Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors in primary election

WATERLOO — Democrats competing for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 general election will not include a 16-year veteran.

Tavis Hall and Glen Keith are the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's Democratic primary election, according to unofficial results. They beat out incumbent Craig White to be on the ballot in the general election.

Current supervisors, Dan Trelka and Craig White, are up for re-election, meaning two seats are open. Three Democrats and two Republicans were on the primary ballot. Both Republican candidates, Dan Trelka and Dennis Halverson, received votes and will automatically advance to the general election.

Unofficial results from the Black Hawk County Auditor’s office say Hall received 4,656 votes (43.02%). Keith received 3,144 votes (29.05%) and White received 3,010 votes (27.81%). There were 13 Democratic write-in votes.

In the Republican primary, Dennis Halverson received 2,717 votes (41.35%) and Dan Trelka received 3,825 (58.21%). There were 29 Republican write-in votes.

Tavis Hall, age 37, said he’s honored to receive the most votes and believes it's due to his role in the community.

“Folks understand pride in community is what drives my service and engagement in my community,” said Hall, Experience Waterloo's executive director. “I think folks responded well to that and they recognize that its time. Its time to have elected leadership that reflects values of our community and folks are proud to be from here.”

Hall also said he will work with Keith to get the two Democrats over the finish line in the general election.

Glen Keith, age 47 and a teacher at Waterloo East, said he’s honored and grateful for all the people who voted for him because residents practiced their right to vote – something he said he has spent his entire life defending.

“I look forward to continuing this campaign and meeting all of our great citizens and I want to serve them,” Keith said. “I want to put their own needs before my own. My strategy now is to knock (on) more doors and listen to citizens' concerns and to bring their voices to the table because I want to represent everyone on the Board of Supervisors.”

Keith also included Craig White in his remarks, noting that White served the nation and the community, and appreciates his service to those causes.

The primary’s voter turnout was 13.48% of all registered voters in Black Hawk County, with 20.51% of Democrats and 21.47% of Republicans participating.

Other county level candidates were uncontested in their party and currently have no opponents. Linda Hintzman (R) will be on the ballot for county treasurer. Current incumbents Sandie L. Smith (D) will move forward for the position of county recorder and Brian J. Williams (D) for county attorney.

