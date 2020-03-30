UPDATE: Groups sue governor over abortion ruling

DES MOINES -- A temporary ban on surgical abortions in Iowa as part of the state’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic is being challenged in court.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa have filed a lawsuit in Johnson County District Court against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the organizations announced Monday.

As part of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Reynolds issued a state public health disaster declaration that includes the temporary suspension of elective and non-essential medical procedures.

Reynolds said late last week that surgical abortions are considered non-essential.

In announcing their lawsuit, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU cited the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which issued a statement saying abortions should not be considered elective or non-essential.

“To the extent that hospital systems or ambulatory surgical facilities are categorizing procedures that can be delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, abortion should not be categorized as such a procedure. Abortion is an essential component of comprehensive health care,” the medical groups said in a statement.