DES MOINES -- Felons who complete their sentence would automatically have their voting rights restored under a constitutional amendment proposed Tuesday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Iowa is one of two states, with Kentucky, that requires felons to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored after completing their sentence.
Reynolds on Tuesday proposed language that would amend the Iowa Constitution. The change, the governor’s staff says, would make felons eligible to vote once they have completed their sentence, bringing Iowa’s policy in line with 35 other states.
Currently, Iowa law defines a sentence as including any probation or parole. The state definition of a sentence does not currently include court-ordered restitution, nor does Reynolds’ proposal for a constitutional amendment.
A change to the Iowa Constitution must be approved by two consecutive Iowa General Assemblies and then Iowa voters.
Reynolds was scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday morning.
Reynolds has restored the rights of 88 felons since she took office in May 2017. She indicated in her condition of the state speech last week that she thinks that the decision of whether to restore an individual’s voting rights should not rest in the hands of one person.
Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who has introduced her own proposal, House Joint Resolution 1, was encouraged by the governor’s proposal.
“I think that will work just fine,” she said after reading an explanation of Reynolds’s plan. “Good for the governor. I can support that 100 percent.”
The debate will be around how the Legislature defines a discharged sentence, Wolfe said. Reynolds’ proposed language is similar to HJR 1 in that it leaves it up to the Legislature to define that.
While the governor’s language does not speak to restitution, Wolfe predicted that will be an issue in the debate. Discharge can be defined as no longer being subject to Department of Corrections supervision. Or it can be defined as having discharged all legal responsibilities attached to a sentence, which could include restitution and court costs. That, Wolfe said, could be problematic.
She called the governor’s approach a “clean” way to address voting rights restoration, because it doesn’t try to make those definitions part of the constitutional amendment.
“It would be A, difficult to get the language right and B, I think it might cause real problems moving it forward,” Wolfe said.
“I know my party, the Democratic caucus, will be all for it,” Wolfe said. I hope she can get the Republican majority party on board.”
House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, who had not seen Reynolds’ language Tuesday morning, but said the House will “take a good close look, we’ll work through it (because) we know this is a priority for her.”
In the meantime, Wolfe hopes Reynolds continues to restore voting rights through executive action.
“Four years is a long time to wait” for a constitutional amendment to take effect, Wolfe said.
