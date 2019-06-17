DES MOINES — At the request of Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven has resigned, effective Monday.
Foxhoven helped usher the state through transitions in its Medicaid managed-care system.
“It was an honor to serve Iowans at the Department of Human Services during an important time of transition,” Foxhoven said in a statement Monday. “I wish the many hardworking employees at the department the very best and know that they will continue to serve the people of Iowa well.”
Gerd W. Clabaugh, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, will serve as the interim director of Human Services, according to an announcement the Governor’s Office.
The Governor’s Office announced the departure, which did not specify why Gov. Kim Reynolds requested his resignation.
All media inquires were directed to the Governor’s Office. A spokesman there did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This month marks two years since Foxhoven, now 66, was appointed by the governor to replace Chuck Palmer as DHS director. He was confirmed by state lawmakers for a four-year term in March 2018.
Foxhoven was paid $154,300 in fiscal 2018, state records show.
DHS — which has a $6.5 billion annual budget and a workforce of about 4,600 — annually serves more than 1 million Iowans, many of the state’s most vulnerable children, elderly and disabled. It administers necessary services, including food assistance, Medicaid, child welfare, mental health and disability services.
At the time of his appointment, Foxhoven called the job “a dream opportunity.”
Foxhoven, who often supported the switch from a state-run system, joined the department after Iowa’s $5 billion Medicaid program shifted to a managed care program handled by private insurance companies called managed care organizations.
As director, Foxhoven oversaw the program as it grappled has with the withdrawal of two of these managed care organizations. UnitedHealthcare is set to leave at the end of this month, withdrawing from the program after three years of underfunding and the loss of millions of dollars, company officials stated.
Iowa Total Care, a Centene subsidiary, will join the program on July 1.
DHS also oversees Iowa’s foster care system and manages the state’s six institutions.
A federal trial over alleged abuse and inhuman treatment at the State Training School for Boys, a state institution in Eldora, began in Des Moines last week. According to court records, Foxhoven — who is named in the suit — testified in court Thursday.
Foxhoven began practicing law in 1977, and had been the executive director of clinical programs and professor of law at Drake University’s School of Law before his appointment.
Reynolds said in a statement that Clabaugh “has done an incredible job at the Department of Public Health and is well positioned to lead the Department of Human Services. He will play a very important role in implementing my vision for an integrated, compassionate and coordinated health care system.”
Clabaugh has served as director of the Department of Public Health since 2014. He has Bachelor of Arts in political science and economics from Drake University, a Master of Public Administration from Iowa State University, and Doctoral Studies in health management and policy from the University of Iowa.
