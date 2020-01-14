UPDATE: Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for sales tax increase, other tax cuts

She also proposes a property tax cut of $77 million by reducing mental health care funding raised through the property tax levy and budgeting $80 million from the state general fund to pay the cost. That means the state would pay about 70 percent of mental health care costs and counties 30 percent. Counties now pay all the costs through property taxes.

Reynolds proposal is in her annual Condition of the State address delivered to lawmakers on the second day of the 2020 session.

Democratic legislative leaders expressed concern that funding mental health programs with a sales tax may not guarantee funding in the future.

“I think Iowans need assurances beyond just what she’ll do. Who knows how long she’s going to be our governor, but we need to make sure that there’s stable funding in place,” said Senate Democratic leader Janet Petersen.

Republican leaders said tax changes must reduce the tax burden and Reynolds plan appears to do that, but they wouldn’t commit until seeing details.

“I think that’s in line with what most of us want and whether we can get everything together and get something passed through both chambers and on the governor’s desk still remains to be seen,” said Senate President Charles Schneider.