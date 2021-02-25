UPDATE: Former Glaser opponent interested in open Waverly council seat

WAVERLY — Before scheduling a $2,000 special election to replace a departing council member, the city wants to know if anyone is interested in being appointed to the job.
Councilman Kris Glaser, the Ward 2 representative, announced in December he is leaving this summer to move with his family to Des Moines, where he now works as the chief financial officer for Primary Health Care, a nonprofit community health care center.
Glaser has continued to attend City Council meetings via Zoom, as do the other council members. His last day on council will be May 31.
Glaser’s fellow council members debated whether to appoint someone from Ward 2 to serve until November, when city elections would replace the appointee, or hold a special election to fill out the remainder of Glaser’s term until Jan. 2, 2024. June 1 is the earliest an election can be held. It would cost around $2,000
“If there’s only one person that’s expressing an interest, I would certainly have no problem in appointing that single person,” Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas said at Monday’s study session meeting. “But if there’s more than one that’s expressing interest, I don’t really feel that it’s our place to kind of pick and choose who that would be.”
Other council members seemed to agree, including Rod Drenkow, who was himself appointed to the Ward 3 seat before winning it in an election.
“I can say from personal experience, with having the council make a decision (to appoint), that it really was a bit of a disaster,” Drenkow said without elaborating. “I would not wish that on anyone else.”
Council members are asking anyone interested to contact them so they can decide a course of action at an upcoming meeting.
“I do know one person who was a candidate last time made it known to me that they were interested,” Mayor Adam Hoffman noted, without naming the person.
Mike Hangartner, who was Glaser’s opponent in the Ward 2 election in 2019, said he was interested in possibly throwing his name in the hat again.
"Yes, I'm considering it," he told The Courier on Wednesday evening. "I have not made a final decision yet."
Hangartner said he was also named as the guest council member for March.