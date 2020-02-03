UPDATE: First in the nation comes in late

At about 10:15 p.m., Gayman said she had collected the results from 17 precincts and was waiting to report them. She said she’d been on hold for about 30 minutes.

“It’s definitely put a strain on the system,” she said.

The delay in reporting official results came on a night when the state party planned to alter the way it reported caucus results.

For the first time, the party planned to release not only the final number of state delegate equivalents earned by each candidate, but the number of participants who lined up for each candidate in the first and final rounds of caucusing.

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” the state party said in a statement. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue; the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

It is the third consecutive cycle the state parties have had an issue reporting caucus results.

