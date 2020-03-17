UPDATE: First Black Hawk County COVID-19 case linked to travel

The news came as Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday ordered restaurants, bars, fitness centers, theaters and casinos to close for two weeks as part of a public health emergency plan designed to reduce the community spread of the coronavirus.

Reynolds' proclamation prohibits social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings. It also bans events of more than 10 people including parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers, in line with federal recommendations.

Senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities were closed.

“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster," Reynolds said in a statement. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”

For most people, the COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the virus.