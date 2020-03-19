UPDATE: EVENT NOW POSTPONED Gospel music event coming to New Hartford
UPDATE: EVENT NOW POSTPONED Gospel music event coming to New Hartford

Editor's Note: The gospel concert scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at the New Hartford Community Center with the group "Sounds of Inspiration" is being postponed until Tuesday, April 28.

NEW HARTFORD -- Sounds of Inspiration, a male quartet from Newton, Iowa, will be performing at the New Hartford Community Center on March 31 at 7 p.m.

This will be the fifth year the group has brought their southern gospel style music to the center. Tony Myers of Waterloo will also be sharing a short gospel message.

The concert will be followed by free ice cream sundaes and other treats. The concert is free and open to the public.

