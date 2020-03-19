UPDATE: EVENT NOW POSTPONED Gospel music event coming to New Hartford

Editor's Note: The gospel concert scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at the New Hartford Community Center with the group "Sounds of Inspiration" is being postponed until Tuesday, April 28.
You have free articles remaining.
NEW HARTFORD -- Sounds of Inspiration, a male quartet from Newton, Iowa, will be performing at the New Hartford Community Center on March 31 at 7 p.m.
This will be the fifth year the group has brought their southern gospel style music to the center. Tony Myers of Waterloo will also be sharing a short gospel message.
The concert will be followed by free ice cream sundaes and other treats. The concert is free and open to the public.