UPDATE: Joni Ernst has now canceled the Grundy Center stop.
WATERLOO — Sen. Joni Ernst plans on two stops in the area next week as part of her 99-county tour.
She will be at Grundy Center High School, 1301 12th St., at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. She will stop at Independence High School, 700 20th Ave. S.W., Independence, at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The meetings are open to the public.
