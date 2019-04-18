DES MOINES — Proposed changes to Iowa’s elections laws continue to advance at the Capitol.
But lawmakers are not in agreement on key elements.
A package of elections law changes, including closing the polls for statewide elections an hour earlier, was approved Wednesday night by majority Republicans in the Senate.
But when the proposal heads across the Capitol rotunda to the House, majority Republicans there will have some different ideas.
The bill passed by the Senate — all Republicans voted for it and all Democrats against it — would close the polls for statewide elections at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., allow auditors to use signature verification to confirm the authenticity of an absentee ballot and prohibit the mailing out of sample ballots.
It also allows for the use of intelligent barcodes to verify that an absentee ballot was mailed ahead of the deadline, but sunsets that provision after four years, at which point all absentee ballots would be required to be received by local elections officials by Election Day.
“This (proposal) continues Iowa’s goal of providing fair, safe and secure elections in the 21st century. It brings uniformity, transparency, and checks and balances to our election process,” said Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, the Senate bill’s manager.
But Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said while House Republicans will be amenable to some elements of the Senate bill, they are unsure whether they can support other provisions and strongly oppose the absentee ballot deadline.
The House earlier this year approved — on a 96-0 vote — a proposal to require auditors to place intelligent barcodes on all absentee ballots so county auditors could ensure any ballot received after Election Day was mailed before the deadline.
That proposal was drafted after the race in Northeast Iowa’s House District 55 in November was decided by nine votes while 19 absentee ballots received after Election Day but mailed on time went uncounted. The Republican House rejected the ballots citing of a lack of clarity in state law.
“We pretty passionately believe in our intelligent mail barcode language,” Kaufmann said. “They sunset and do drop-dead (deadline). That’s going to be a point of disagreement.”
Kaufmann said the earlier poll closing may also face oppostion.
“We understand that (closing the polls at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.) is a logical thing to do. I’m not sure if it’s a politically possible thing to do, both politically and legally,” Kaufmann said. “We’re going to take a hard look at it.”
Earlier versions of the proposal, House File 692, as written by Senate Republicans, also would have banned public universities as early voting locations and surveyed graduating college students as to whether they plan to remain in Iowa and removed from voter registration lists any who didn’t. Those provisions were removed from the proposal.
