DES MOINES — Iowa would become the first state in the nation to abolish tenure for professors at public universities under a proposal making its way through the Iowa Capitol.
Sen. Brad Zaun, a Republican from Urbandale, introduced the legislation, which is similar to a bill he introduced last year.
The bill would require Iowa’s public universities — Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa — to eliminate tenure for professors.
The proposal was approved Wednesday by a Senate subcommittee with the support of Zaun and Sen. Jerry Behn, a Republican from Boone.
Sen. Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton who leads the Senate’s education committee, said Wednesday she had not yet spoken with the subcommittee members nor decided whether the proposal will be debated in her committee.
Sinclair did not call up Zaun’s bill for committee debate last year.
Zaun said his children have attended Iowa public universities, and he expressed frustrations with courses being taught by teacher’s assistants instead of the professors, and professors taking sabbaticals. And, Zaun said, he is philosophically opposed to the idea of tenure.
“I’m a business person. We reward people based on their job performance,” Zaun said. “Philosophically I disagree with tenure, and I believe that you should be rewarded based on your job performance. ... I don’t think any professor should have a guaranteed job. That’s my philosophical difference.”
But tenure is not an automatic guarantee of employment, said Rachel Boon, chief academic officer for the Iowa Board of Regents, which governs the three colleges. Boon said 25 tenured faculty members have been terminated over the past 10 years.
And abolishing tenure would come at great cost to the universities, officials said, because they could lose research funding and would have to raise salaries in order to be competitive with other schools when hiring.
Hiring and retaining quality professors would be more difficult without tenure, Regents officials said, because they would not be able to offer tenure while every other state does.
No states have laws that abolish tenure at public universities, according to the American Association of University Professors. There have been efforts to weaken or abolish tenure in Wisconsin and Missouri, a spokesperson for the association said.
“We would be the only state that would not offer tenure to our faculty. Faculty would avoid Iowa,” said Keith Saunders, a state relations officer for the Regents board.
It's about time. Tenure simply protects bad teachers. The idea when tenure was first introduced was to provide an additional incentive to attract talent. The lack of oversight of tenured faculty has made the process a joke. If there was a dedicated way to determine who is truly doing their job (other than writing another research paper) tenure might be logical. But there is no oversight. Tenure should go away.
