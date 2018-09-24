WATERLOO — A developer is blaming city officials for his inability to secure financing to buy the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and Ramada Hotel.
Leslie Hospitality issued notice Monday that some current and past members of the Waterloo City Council created a “hostile business environment” detrimental to the company’s ability to complete financing to purchase the downtown property.
The City Council voted in August 2017 to approve a development agreement with LK Waterloo, managed by Omaha, Neb.-based Leslie Hospitality, calling for LK Waterloo to buy and renovate both the hotel and city-owned convention center.
More than a year later, LK Waterloo has not scheduled a date to close on the purchase of the properties.
“While we’re still committed to this project and want to see it be successful … we’ve had lenders that have left the project due to turmoil in the city,” said Edwin Leslie, company president.
Leslie said his firm had financing for the project through an Illinois bank which wanted a local lender to manage the loan. But the bank was unable to find a local lender willing to participate, which he believes to be based on comments from council members.
“Some current and prior members of the Waterloo City Council, through their actions, have breached the legal agreements in place between the two groups and have caused irreparable harm to LK Holdings and its affiliates,” he added.
Leslie said Councilwoman Margaret Klein attempted last July to have an item placed on the council agenda to terminate the development agreement with LK Waterloo.
Klein said she never asked to terminate the contract, adding “had I wanted that to be on the agenda it would have been on the agenda.”
Klein, who was not on the council when the development agreement was approved, said she is 100 percent behind the project moving ahead.
“I hope it succeeds and I’m praying that it succeeds,” she said. “I want it to look good. I want it to provide a good service to our community.”
Previously, former Councilman Tom Lind had called for a special investigation into Leslie Hospitality’s finances after the company was sued by a business partner in an Omaha hotel development. That measure was not approved by the council.
LK Waterloo has been managing the hotel and convention center since July 2017. A contract in place since 1980 allows the hotel owner to manage the convention center.
The convention center has been without a liquor license for nearly four months, which Leslie said was a result of the city’s failure to make necessary repairs.
City Clerk Kelley Felchle said the hotel is allowed to serve liquor for events it caters in the convention center but can’t sell alcohol to ticketed events. She said the previous license holder, Watermark Hotel Equities, did not complete a new application for the building when the old license expired.
LK Waterloo is buying the hotel from Watermark.
The city’s development agreement called for the city to donate the convention center, provide a $1 million grant and future property tax breaks for LK Waterloo’s planned $6 million renovation of the building.
The city was also planning to provide property tax and hotel-motel tax rebates to LK Waterloo following the private acquisition and remodeling of the Ramada, which has been renamed Hotel 4th.
City officials declined to comment on the situation Monday but indicated they would be releasing a statement Tuesday.
The city should have never been involved with this bozo to start with. He is toxic for this city. Let him walk away. The less we see him around Waterloo, the better.
The whole facility should be named the White Elephant! Since it's opening it has and always will be an a financial anchor and substandard facility; as long as the city retains management. I've been to seminars and conventions all over the country and would be very disappointed if any were in a facility like this one.
Sure seems like something is going on here that needs to be looked into further and it doesn't seem to be with the city council members.
It has been clear for many many months that Mr. Leslie does not have the ability to complete this deal. He is clearly looking for a way out and is trying to put the blame on others for his failures. I hope the city gets out of this bad deal ASAP.
I’m confused as to what’s going on here. When the development agreement was established and voted on in August of 2017 Mr. Leslie stood before this council and stated he had all the financing lined up and was ready to start. The council had tough questions but approved the agreement. LK Holdings has six months to start improvements from the time he takes ownership and 18 months to complete the necessary improvements. Since Mr. Leslie has not taken ownership we’re two years away after waiting 13 months already. LK Holdings is set to receive $1,050,000 in grants from the city as well as tax rebates of 35% for 15 years. Mr. Leslie has stated he cannot get any local banks to manage his out of state financing. It would be nice to know which banks he’s contacted as opposed to making blanket statements covering all local banks. Was there friction between certain council members and Mr. Leslie during this deal? Yes, and it appears some unanswered questions may have been warranted. In the mean time the City of Waterloo continues to be on the hook for all necessary repairs, it’s like a giant bottomless pit that we the taxpayers keep throwing money into.
