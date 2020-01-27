UPDATE: Delaney cancels Monday event in Cedar Falls

TRIPOLI — A long-shot presidential candidate will return to Northeast Iowa on Monday, but canceled his Cedar Falls stop originally scheduled for Monday in Cedar Falls.
Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, a Democratic candidate for president, will make 40 stops during his “Send A Message Tour” that kicked off earlier this month in Montezuma and ends in Tripoli on Jan. 27.
Delaney will hold a Tripoli meet-and-greet at Panther Lanes, 502 Seventh Ave. S.W., at 4 p.m. Jan. 27.
He was scheduled for a noon stop Monday at Mulligan's in Cedar Falls, but his campaign said Saturday he'll instead attend the Urban Dreams Luncheon in Des Moines at that time.
You have free articles remaining.
His visit was overshadowed on Friday by the campaign announcement of former Vice President Joe Biden, who announced he'd be making a stop at the University of Northern Iowa at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
For the full schedule, go to: https://www.johndelaney.com/2019/12/23/delaney-sendsa-strong-message-to-iowa/.
Despite being the first Democrat to announce a run for president, in July 2017, Delaney is at a statistical polling average of 0% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. The zero-percent club includes businesswoman Marianne Williamson, Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
Photos: Local America Presidential Forum