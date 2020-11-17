UPDATE: Chuck Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As always, Sen. Grassley is prioritizing the health and safety of others by quarantining after exposure to COVID-19 — highlighting how important it is for every Iowan to do their part to help slow the spread,” said Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa. “Unfortunately, this also means Grassley will miss his first vote in 27 years — the longest period of time any senator has gone without missing a vote in U.S. history.

“This is an unprecedented accomplishment all Iowans are proud of, and I applaud his outstanding work ethic and dedication to our great state,” added Kaufmann, a community college history and political science instructor. “Iowans can rest assured knowing Grassley will get right back to work and never miss a vote as soon as his quarantine period ends.”

Grassley has not missed a vote in the U.S. Senate since 1993, according to his staff, when he traveled to Iowa while the Senate was in session to tour the record flooding that year with President Bill Clinton.

In a message he issued Monday, Grassley encouraged Iowans to redouble their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus.