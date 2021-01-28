UPDATE: CF Human Rights issues response to racist incident; public calls out 'lack of urgency'

CEDAR FALLS — Human rights commissioners got an earful Wednesday from parents and activists for their “lack of urgency” in responding to a racist incident.

The Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission met in special session and deliberated for 90 minutes about how to respond to reports last week that a white high school student displayed the N-word on a cookie in a widely-shared Snapchat photo.

The commission — which recently updated its mission statement to focus on outreach and advocacy in lieu of investigating discrimination complaints — scheduled the emergency meeting to discuss a potential statement.

“My thought is that, obviously, we need to put something out in writing,” said commission chair Nicole Winther.

But by Wednesday, students had already held a joint demonstration with Black Lives Matter activists outside the high school Monday, and the school board took up the issue Monday as well.

Ultimately, the five commissioners present were unable to come to a consensus on a statement, punting the issue to Winther and vice chair Teri Jorgensen to compose something and have the city disseminate by Friday.

That statement, released Friday, reads as follows: