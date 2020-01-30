UPDATE: Cedar Falls receives petition forcing special council election

CEDAR FALLS — Another City Council election is on the horizon.
A petition requesting a special election to fill an at-large seat on the council was received by the Cedar Falls city clerk's office Wednesday.
Supporters of forcing a special election after the council appointed Nick Taiber to the position last week needed to turn in at least 1,000 signatures.
"They had over 100 pages of the petition," said City Administrator Ron Gaines, including both partial and full sheets of signatures. "It appears on the face before we tally them that it is over the 1,000 threshold. Actually, our clerk's office was trying to tally that up today."
A cover page included with the petition said it was submitted by Sharon Regenold, a retired Cedar Falls fire captain and a vocal opponent of the council appointment. "Eligible electors" to sign the petition needed to be at least 18 years old and live in the city.
Regenold said a team of people started gathering the signatures before the end of December.
"There was 133 pages that we turned in," she noted. "We figured we turned in a little over 2,000 signatures. There was a lot of people working on this."
Getting the first 500 signatures was challenging, said Regenold, and then the effort "snowballed" as residents and businesses reached out to get the petition forms. "It was really neat to see people jump on board and get united with this cause."
There is a process to challenge the petition with written objections that state the basis for any concern. Gaines noted people could object to a range of things – not meeting the signature threshold, duplicate signatures, or signers not living in the city, for example. Any legitimate objections would need to drop the signatures below 1,000 to stop the election from going forward.
Such objections must be filed at the city clerk’s office within five working days, or no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 5. The petition is available for review at City Hall, 220 Clay St.
Gaines said the election matter won't be on Monday's City Council meeting agenda. "It came in after the council deadline, so it would probably be the following council meeting." He noted, though, that city officials would wait until the end of the five days to move forward with starting the process in case any objections change the situation.
Beyond that, there are some matters of timing for the election in state law. Chapter 372 of the Iowa Code says a special election can’t be held sooner than 32 days after notice is given to the county election office and then must be held “at the earliest practicable date.” A requirement for candidates to file nomination petitions at least 25 days before the election is also a factor in the timing.
The position was vacated early this month when Rob Green resigned to become mayor. Although the council chose to go with an appointment to fill the seat, Cedar Falls residents had until Monday to petition for a special election. The council split 4-2 on votes to make the appointment and to place Taiber in the seat, with council members Dave Sires and Simon Harding dissenting in both cases.
Council members couldn't have missed that a number of their constituents didn't favor the appointment, though. Before voting to go that route Jan. 6, they heard objections from many people who spoke during the meeting, some of them putting the city on notice that a petition was forthcoming. And when they made the appointment Jan. 20, a number of the 10 applicants for the seat who spoke to the council said they were advocating for the special election even if chosen.
Taiber, a former council member, argued that without an appointment upcoming votes on important topics like the city budget may need to be taken with only six members, since the seat may not yet be filled. Council members Mark Miller and Daryl Kruse also made comments suggesting they wanted the seat filled as soon as possible even if an election was ultimately held.
Regenold said those gathering signatures heard from people that they were upset about the council deciding to make an appointment. Additionally, she said people were concerned with choosing someone who lost in the recent election. Taiber ran for another seat on the council this fall and was defeated by Sires in a December runoff election.
"There's three people that I have talked to that have shown an interest in running," said Regenold. "And I'm sure there's going to be more than that."
