UPDATE: Cedar Falls receives petition forcing special council election

There is a process to challenge the petition with written objections that state the basis for any concern. Gaines noted people could object to a range of things – not meeting the signature threshold, duplicate signatures, or signers not living in the city, for example. Any legitimate objections would need to drop the signatures below 1,000 to stop the election from going forward.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Such objections must be filed at the city clerk’s office within five working days, or no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 5. The petition is available for review at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Gaines said the election matter won't be on Monday's City Council meeting agenda. "It came in after the council deadline, so it would probably be the following council meeting." He noted, though, that city officials would wait until the end of the five days to move forward with starting the process in case any objections change the situation.

Beyond that, there are some matters of timing for the election in state law. Chapter 372 of the Iowa Code says a special election can’t be held sooner than 32 days after notice is given to the county election office and then must be held “at the earliest practicable date.” A requirement for candidates to file nomination petitions at least 25 days before the election is also a factor in the timing.