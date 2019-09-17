Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the land is northwest of the proposed new high school, not northeast.
CEDAR FALLS — A residential housing development including more than 200 lots is being proposed near the future site of the new Cedar Falls High School.
ISG Engineering asked the City Council on Monday night to rezone 119 acres near Union Road and Waterbury Drive for the new West Fork Crossing development.
The initial construction is expected to include 30 lots connected to Union Road, said Jonathon Kline, ISG graduate engineer.
You have free articles remaining.
The council unanimously approved rezoning the land — near the Robinson Dresser Sports Complex — for residential use during a public hearing, and amended the land use map to allow for medium- to low-density residential development in the area.
The development would be located northwest of the proposed site of Cedar Falls’ new high school. A referendum on the $69.9 million high school was approved in June with more than 65% of voters favoring the project.
Bob Manning, executive officer of the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association, “strongly endorsed” the development.
“We’re very excited to have this new development,” Manning said. “Growth is always the item we like to see in any community. Schools are magnets for housing, and so this is an excellent location for future housing needs in Cedar Falls.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.