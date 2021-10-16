UPDATE: Candidates spar over issues in Waterloo mayor, council debates

WATERLOO — The candidates sparred over leadership abilities, city budgets, economic development, dilapidated housing and the police department.

But the morale of the city's police officers quickly became a focal point of Thursday's debate between those vying for the job of Waterloo mayor in the Nov. 2 election.

Mayor Quentin Hart, who is seeking re-election, faced off against challengers Margaret Klein, a City Council member, and Sophia Mays. The event was part of an evening of debates that also included candidates for the Wards 1, 3, 5 and at-large seats on the council.

Held in the City Hall council chambers, it was moderated by Jayme Renfro, a University of Northern Iowa associate professor, and Courier reporter Amie Rivers. Sponsors were the Northern Iowa Student Government, Women of Action, Cedar Valley Activate and the American Association of University Women.

Klein waded into the topic of morale on a question about what the city is doing to attract people to its public safety departments.

"We could correct the low morale," she said, of the police force. "Our department is in a state of chaos."

Klein added that what she wants "more than anything is to bring peace back to that department." As mayor, "I will let (police officers) come and have a respectful conversation about the morale."

Mays advanced a false claim about Hart, saying "I thought I read somewhere" that he stood with those who want to defund the police.

Hart pointed to factors like COVID-19 and the national backlash after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis for any morale issues among Waterloo police. But he pushed back against the idea that his administration isn't taking steps to address the problem – or that he wants to defund the police.

"We have seen an incredible number of policy changes within our department," said Hart. In addition, he said the police budget has grown "over 23%" during his three terms in office, officers have been issued the "latest body cameras" and new uniforms, and mental health counselors have begun assisting law enforcement on the streets.

"That's a great start to increasing morale," said Hart.

Hart's reference to the body cameras prompted Klein to note that she voted against purchasing them over cost objections.

"I thought at half the price the program offered by Black Hawk County and Cedar Falls was just as good," she said. Klein also cast a vote against the uniforms and claimed that it was related to the griffin – the former police department symbol some objected to as racist. Hart said it had nothing to do with that, the vote was simply for officer's regular uniform allocation.

That led to a discussion about the effort to remove and replace the long-time symbol, a divisive process that encountered resistance among police officers.

"We are where we are because of a lack of leadership," said Klein. A good leader "would have prepared the way" among officers for that change.

"I would have first addressed their union," she explained. "Knowing the importance (to officers), I would have tread very carefully."

Hart said the matter was brought to the police department as the process began and noted that Klein was part of a unanimous council vote last year that started it. Klein said that preceded any decision to no longer use a griffin symbol in any form.

"The talk about the griffin being removed, that went on for too long," said Mays. "We're still talking about it now when there's more important issues."

Klein also butted heads with the mayor over the pace at which dilapidated homes are being torn down and how economic development efforts are going.

"I think we need to overhaul our development agreements," said Klein. She pointed to the city's failed agreement with a past developer to renovate the Waterloo Convention Center and another developer's perennially delayed construction of the All-In Grocers store.

"I'm going to support economic development," said Hart, who suggested that the process has been successful and defended the projects.

"The grocery store is moving forward," he said. On the convention center, "there was an exit clause. The city of Waterloo didn't spend any money in this agreement."

Mays questioned when people would see construction advance on the grocery store and said community improvements should be happening faster.

"Waterloo is going in a slow progression toward doing better," she said. "To me, it shouldn't take this long."

Ward 5

Incumbent council member Ray Feuss said the city needs to cut back on agreements that roll back its tax base in order to attract development.

“Waterloo doesn’t have to do the giveaways,” Feuss said. “We need to look at our development agreements and make sure we’re not giving away all of our tax base. We need to get some more money in city coffers instead of giving away the farm.”

Challenger Dawn Henry said her biggest concerns for the Ward are parks and sewer problems.

“The sewer concerns should have been fixed a long time ago. People regularly have water in their basements,” Henry said.

Henry said city leaders need to listen to the rank and file at the Waterloo Police Department to address morale on the force. She said policies that discourage patrol officers from coming to the station place them at risk.

Feuss proposed undertaking a survey to develop a plan to address the issues.

“Not everything an administrator or a chief does is wrong. But I also want that opportunity to nurture the people that are doing the work to make sure they are heard,” Feuss said.

Ward 3

Ward 3 candidate Todd Maxson said when it comes to attracting new residents to the city, officials should focus on the basics like snow removal, street repair and litter.

“I think we just got away from what people actually pay taxes for,” said Maxson. “Let’s take pride in our city again, let’s clean things up. Let’s make it look pretty.”

If elected, Maxson said he would consult a list of 15 people from different walks of life when it comes to making important decisions.

“If there’s a tough vote that comes up, I’m going to make phone calls to every one of those people, and I’m going to vote the majority of those phone calls,” he said.

Nia Wilder said the city needs to support its small businesses and established business in order to attract new residents.

“In order to get people to move to Waterloo and make Waterloo their home, we need to show them we have a sense of community and that when trouble arises, we can find solutions without tearing us apart,” Wilder said.

Wilder said the upcoming election is a way for the underserved to have their voices heard.

“There have been a lot of decisions that we haven’t been in on. … Now is the time to use our voices as our ballot and do what we can to make sure we are a part of the change and the transparency."

Ward 1

Candidates for Ward 1 differed in ways for the city to meet its budget with Micki McCracken proposing to cut taxes.

“I think we need to take a deeper dive into the budget and see if there is anywhere we can cut to lower property taxes,” McCracken said.

She proposed working with city leaders and getting advice from community members who have finance experience.

John Chiles said he wouldn’t cut taxes because there isn’t any place to cut the budget.

“I don’t believe a deep dive will help us find any money,” Chiles said. “We do not have the room in our budget to cut the essential services provided by our city”

He said the city needs to take steps to raise property values – building homes and bringing in new businesses – to raise revenue that will pay for city services.

At-Large

Rob Nichols said housing is his top priority.

“We really see some of our neighborhoods that have been left behind. I think there is an opportunity to make our neighborhoods look better, an opportunity to build some pride in the people in the community, an opportunity to build wealth.

Dennis Halverson said cutting taxes is toward the top of his agenda.

“We have some of the highest taxes. … There is room, we need to find out where our tax revenues are not coming from and find out why. Maybe we need an audit right away to find out what’s going on, why is Waterloo – of all places – not making that much money? Why are we so strapped,” Halverson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andrew Wind Education Reporter I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois. Follow Andrew Wind Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today