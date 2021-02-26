UPDATE: Calling COVID relief bill 'full of Washington pork,' Rep. Hinson will vote no

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Even with a parliamentarian's ruling that the $15-an-hour minimum wage proposal can't be included in a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, the Speaker of the House noted she would leave it in, and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson still plans to vote no on the bill she says is more than 90% "Washington pork spending."

Hinson, the Republican serving Iowa's First District, told reporters on a call Friday that the bill -- slated to come before the House of Representatives later that day -- would still get a no from her.

"Iowa's families, businesses and communities are still struggling after nearly a year; I know they need help," Hinson said. "But this bill did not focus on COVID-19 relief, stopping the virus or getting students back in class."

She noted the PPP program was a "critical lifeline," as well as direct assistance payments, but she added she believed "less than 9% of the bill" focused on direct virus measures like COVID-19 vaccine distribution, contact tracing and testing for coronavirus.

The bill, which is expected to pass Friday on a party-line vote through the Democratically controlled House, will next go to the Senate. It's being passed through a process called budget reconciliation, which allows Democrats the ability to pass it narrowly through the Senate if all Democrats vote yes.