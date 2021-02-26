UPDATE: Calling COVID relief bill 'full of Washington pork,' Rep. Hinson will vote no

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Even with a parliamentarian's ruling that the $15-an-hour minimum wage proposal can't be included in a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, the Speaker of the House noted she would leave it in, and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson still plans to vote no on the bill she says is more than 90% "Washington pork spending."
Hinson, the Republican serving Iowa's First District, told reporters on a call Friday that the bill -- slated to come before the House of Representatives later that day -- would still get a no from her.
"Iowa's families, businesses and communities are still struggling after nearly a year; I know they need help," Hinson said. "But this bill did not focus on COVID-19 relief, stopping the virus or getting students back in class."
She noted the PPP program was a "critical lifeline," as well as direct assistance payments, but she added she believed "less than 9% of the bill" focused on direct virus measures like COVID-19 vaccine distribution, contact tracing and testing for coronavirus.
The bill, which is expected to pass Friday on a party-line vote through the Democratically controlled House, will next go to the Senate. It's being passed through a process called budget reconciliation, which allows Democrats the ability to pass it narrowly through the Senate if all Democrats vote yes.
Currently, the bill includes $1,400 relief checks for most people, including up to $3,600 per child over a year; a $400 per week unemployment supplement through Aug. 29; $20 billion for COVID vaccination; $50 billion for coronavirus testing; $130 billion to schools and colleges to help with reopening and student aid; and $350 billion to states, local and tribal governments.
It also still includes the minimum wage hike, which would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years, despite the Senate parliamentarian ruling it went against procedure.
"I'm hopeful that the Senate doesn't overrule the parliamentarian, but that's still possible," she said. "I just can't support that."
Hinson also took issue with money for schools she says doesn't guarantee they'll reopen for in-person learning, an issue she's been particularly adamant about in Congress.
"Ultimately, as it's written, this legislation doesn't do enough for families that are suffering," Hinson said. "It's full of Washington pork spending ... I do plan to vote no."
Hinson's characterization of the bill mirrors what other House Republicans have said, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California who called much of the bill's spending "waste or a wish list from progressives."