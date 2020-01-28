You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Buttigieg to hold NE Iowa events this week
NEW HAMPTON -- A Democrat running for president in third place in the polling averages will make the case for winning the Iowa Caucuses this week across the state, including with stops in Northeast Iowa.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., will hold town halls in New Hampton, Decorah and Independence this week, with a Get Out the Caucus rally in Waterloo on Saturday, his campaign announced.

His upcoming events include:

Buttigieg is polling at an average of 17% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at an average of 25%, and former Vice President Joe Biden, at 22%. However, Buttigieg is polling ahead of both U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 13.5%, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, at 8.5%.

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

