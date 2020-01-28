UPDATE: Buttigieg to hold NE Iowa events this week

Buttigieg is polling at an average of 17% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That's behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at an average of 25%, and former Vice President Joe Biden, at 22%. However, Buttigieg is polling ahead of both U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 13.5%, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, at 8.5%.