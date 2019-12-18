{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart jokes with Sen. Amy Klobuchar about Minnesota and Iowa football during the Local America Presidential Forum at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex in Waterloo on Friday.

WATERLOO -- At least two candidates for president announced watch parties in northeast Iowa in anticipation of Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign released a list of 13 debate watch parties across Iowa on Wednesday morning, including in Decorah, Mason City and Waterloo. They'll all begin at 6:30 p.m.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign will hold several watch parties in Iowa, including two in northeast Iowa. They will all begin at 6:30 p.m.

The sixth Democratic presidential primary debate will take place at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. It's scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be carried live on both PBS and CNN, as well as livestreamed on CNNgo and PBS apps.

The candidates in Thursday's debate besides Klobuchar include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

The Democratic National Committee made the qualifications for making the debate stage to be contributions from 200,000 unique donors, as well as four polls at 4% or more (or two polls at 6% or more in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina).

