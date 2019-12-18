WATERLOO -- At least two candidates for president announced watch parties in northeast Iowa in anticipation of Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign released a list of 13 debate watch parties across Iowa on Wednesday morning, including in Decorah, Mason City and Waterloo. They'll all begin at 6:30 p.m.
- Decorah's watch party will be at The Lingonberry, 218 West Water St. Those interested may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/amyklobuchar/event/173647/
- Mason City's watch party will be at the home of Carol Iverson, 1505 Limestone Court. Those interested may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/amyklobuchar/event/173636/
- Waterloo's watch party will be at the Amy for America Northeast Regional Office, 10 West Fourth St. Those interested may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/amyklobuchar/event/167095/
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign will hold several watch parties in Iowa, including two in northeast Iowa. They will all begin at 6:30 p.m.
- Waterloo's watch party will be at 515 Beech St. Those interested may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/peteforamerica/event/172001/
- Riceville's watch party will be at the home of Kenny and Laura Hubkas, 3091 75th St. Those interested may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/peteforamerica/event/168618/
The sixth Democratic presidential primary debate will take place at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. It's scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be carried live on both PBS and CNN, as well as livestreamed on CNNgo and PBS apps.
The candidates in Thursday's debate besides Klobuchar include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.
The Democratic National Committee made the qualifications for making the debate stage to be contributions from 200,000 unique donors, as well as four polls at 4% or more (or two polls at 6% or more in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina).
