CEDAR FALLS — Jennifer Jacobs, senior national political reporter for Bloomberg News who began her career at the Courier, will address the annual Women in Politics scholarship banquet Oct. 17.

Jacobs, an Iowa State graduate, began her career with the Courier in 1993 covering regional governments and later Cedar Falls. She moved to the Syracuse Post-Standard in 1999 before returning to Iowa in 2004 with the Des Moines Register. As its chief political reporter, she covered the Legislature and presidential campaigns.

Jacobs joined Bloomberg News in 2016 as a White House national reporter. She interviewed President Donald Trump early in his administration and continues to file regular reports.

Women in Politics is a bipartisan organization, which sponsors scholarships at the University of Northern Iowa for female students interested in entering public service.

The banquet will be at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, in Cedar Falls, will a social gathering starting at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per person. Reservations can be made online at https://csbs.uni.edu/women-in-politics.

