SIOUX CITY — The Isle Hotel Casino Waterloo can start taking legal wagers on college and professional sports as early as this summer under legislation signed Monday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The new law allows sports books at the 19 casinos licensed by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, as well as bets online on nearly all college and major pro sports.
“Gov. Reynolds believes that legalizing sports betting will bring this practice out of an unregulated black market,” Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said in an email to The Courier Des Moines Bureau. “This law will regulate, tax, and police sports betting in a safe and responsible way.”
IRGC officials have said sports betting rules likely will be implemented in July or August, before college sports and NFL games kick off in the fall. Those rules will determine how sports betting will work at the casinos, online and through a mobile application. The casinos will contract with online and mobile application vendors to set up bets electronically. It is expected bettors will have to visit a casino to set up online betting accounts.
The new law legalizes betting not only on pro and college athletics, but also on daily fantasy sports sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The law does not allow in-game bets — known commonly as proposition, or prop bets — on in-state college teams. Such bets usually involve wagering on things like whether the first free throw of a basketball game is successful or if a player scores a certain number of points.
The bill to legalize sports wagering passed the Iowa House 67-31 April 22. It passed the Senate a week before that, 31-18.
The state stands to collect a 6.75% tax on the casinos’ sports-betting “hold,” which is the house’s share after bets have been settled. Betting will be restricted to adults age 21 and over.
Industrial hemp
Also Monday, Reynolds signed a bill giving Iowa farmers the option of growing industrial hemp next year.
You have free articles remaining.
The Iowa Hemp Act passed the Legislature with overwhelming support last month with just one no vote in the Senate and three in the House.
The bill allows licensed growers to cultivate the crop on up to 40 acres but before that can begin the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship must develop a plan and submit it for approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA must still release its own regulations this fall and hopes to have things in place for farmers to begin hemp growing during the 2020 planting season.
“We’re excited for growers in Iowa to have the same opportunities to compete as their peers in other states,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement. “We’ve collaborated with other state agencies as well as law enforcement officials to prepare for the deregulation of hemp in Iowa. We advise growers to do their research to be sure there is a viable, profitable market for commercial hemp before they make the investment.”
Industrial hemp can be used in food, fiber, paper, beauty products and other products and the industry estimates it could grow nationally to be a $1.9 billion market by 2022.
Officials said it’s difficult to estimate how many farmers will decide to grow hemp.
The number of states moving toward legalized hemp production has accelerated since the federal government eased restrictions in the 2018 farm bill removing industrial hemp from the list of controlled substances and allowing states to regulate industrial hemp production.
The National Hemp Association Executive Director Erica Stark said most states have either passed legislation to legalize hemp growing or have limited commercial production or research plots operating under a 2014 Farm Bill program.
Among those not planning hemp production is South Dakota where Gov. Kristi Noem last month vetoed a bill saying it would make law enforcement’s job more difficult and could be a first step to eventually legalizing recreational marijuana and Idaho where lawmakers couldn’t agree on legislation this year.
