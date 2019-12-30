{{featured_button_text}}
GRUNDY CENTER — After clawing his way back to 20% of the polling average, Sen. Bernie Sanders hopes to hold onto his momentum by meeting with Northeast Iowans this week.

Sanders will start his upcoming swing through Iowa with a Meskwaki Settlement Town Hall at the Meskwaki High School gymnasium, 1610 305th St., in Tama at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/183663/

Sanders will appear at a Waterloo canvass launch at the Bernie 2020 Waterloo Field Office, 1712 W. Fourth St., in Waterloo at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/181312/

After that, Sanders will hold a Decorah rally at Danan Lansing Building on the Winneshiek County Fairgrounds on Montgomery Street in Decorah at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/181316/

On Saturday, Sanders will hold a Grundy Center Town Hall at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Grundy Center Community Center, 705 F. Ave., in Grundy Center. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/181319/

Sanders will also hold a town hall in Dubuque and a rally in Mason City on Saturday, Jan. 4. His Mason City rally will include his campaign co-chair, Sen. Nina Turner of Ohio.

The senator from Vermont, who sits in second place in the polls behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, is polling at an average of 20% compared to Buttigieg’s 22%, according to Real Clear Politics. Former Vice President Joe Biden has an average of 18.8%, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren is at 16.3%. All other Democratic candidates are below 7%, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar atop the lower tier of candidates at an average of 6.3%.

