You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Bernie Sanders cancels UNI rally for impeachment trial
0 comments
breaking top story

UPDATE: Bernie Sanders cancels UNI rally for impeachment trial

CEDAR FALLS — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has canceled a Wednesday night rally at the West Gym on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls, citing the impending impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, his campaign announced Tuesday morning.

"Sen. Sanders will not be able to attend tomorrow's rally due to the impeachment schedule in the U.S. Senate," his campaign said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that the Senate will begin opening arguments in Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday afternoon.

Sanders, a Democratic candidate for president, is polling at an average of 17.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers — just behind former Vice President Joe Biden, at 21%, according to Real Clear Politics.

The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3.

+2 
Sanders, Bernie - Mug

Sanders
0 comments
1
1
0
3
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News