UPDATE: Bernie Sanders cancels UNI rally for impeachment trial

CEDAR FALLS — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has canceled a Wednesday night rally at the West Gym on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls, citing the impending impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, his campaign announced Tuesday morning.
"Sen. Sanders will not be able to attend tomorrow's rally due to the impeachment schedule in the U.S. Senate," his campaign said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that the Senate will begin opening arguments in Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday afternoon.
Sanders, a Democratic candidate for president, is polling at an average of 17.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers — just behind former Vice President Joe Biden, at 21%, according to Real Clear Politics.
The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3.
