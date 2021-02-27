UPDATE: 1st District GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson votes no on COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-1st District, voted against a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill championed by President Joe Biden. The bill passed the House on Saturday on on a near party-line 219-212 vote.

Hinson had told reporters on a call Friday that she would vote no on the bill.

“Iowa’s families, businesses and communities are still struggling after nearly a year; I know they need help,” Hinson said. “But this bill did not focus on COVID-19 relief, stopping the virus or getting students back in class.”

She noted the paycheck protection program was a “critical lifeline,” as well as direct assistance payments, but she added she believed “less than 9% of the bill” focused on direct virus concerns like COVID-19 vaccine distribution, contact tracing and testing.

The bill now goes to the Senate. It’s being passed through a process called budget reconciliation, which allows Democrats to pass it without any Republican votes if all Democrats vote yes.

