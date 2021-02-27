UPDATE: 1st District GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson votes no on COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-1st District, voted against a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill championed by President Joe Biden. The bill passed the House on Saturday on on a near party-line 219-212 vote.
Hinson had told reporters on a call Friday that she would vote no on the bill.
“Iowa’s families, businesses and communities are still struggling after nearly a year; I know they need help,” Hinson said. “But this bill did not focus on COVID-19 relief, stopping the virus or getting students back in class.”
She noted the paycheck protection program was a “critical lifeline,” as well as direct assistance payments, but she added she believed “less than 9% of the bill” focused on direct virus concerns like COVID-19 vaccine distribution, contact tracing and testing.
The bill now goes to the Senate. It’s being passed through a process called budget reconciliation, which allows Democrats to pass it without any Republican votes if all Democrats vote yes.
Currently, the bill includes $1,400 relief checks for most people, including up to $3,600 per child over a year; a $400 per week unemployment supplement through Aug. 29; $20 billion for COVID vaccination; $50 billion for coronavirus testing; $130 billion to schools and colleges to help with reopening and student aid; and $350 billion to states, local and tribal governments.
The House version would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years, but the Senate parliamentarian disallowed that proposal from Senate consideration.
“I’m hopeful that the Senate doesn’t overrule the parliamentarian, but that’s still possible,” she said. “I just can’t support that.”
Hinson’s characterization of the bill mirrors what other House Republicans have said, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California who called much of the bill’s spending “waste or a wish list from progressives.”