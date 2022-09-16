Unused railroad tracks through Cedar Falls could be removed

CEDAR FALLS — A new federal grant opportunity could lead the city of Cedar Falls and Iowa Northern Railway Company to remove and relocate unused railroad tracks that have traversed the area for decades.

The Cedar Falls City Council meets Monday to consider submitting an application for $9.76 million in funding from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Railroad Crossing Elimination Program, which is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Approximately 11,642 linear feet of track runs near the intersection of Iowa and West First streets, next to the First Street McDonalds, through the downtown area, and several hundred feet past Cedar Falls Utilities to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park off Grand Boulevard.

Up to 24 crossings could be impacted. Removal of the track would purportedly better safety for pedestrian and automobile traffic.

The CFU board of trustees discussed the proposition Wednesday at its monthly meeting. The track has not been used for its “primary purpose” since 2010: the delivery of coal to the municipal utility.

CFU considers coal to be a “backup fuel.” It supports the project, and if it were to need coal, beyond what is already stockpiled, executives expect it would be delivered by truck.

Right now, the track is used “very little,” only for the storage of railroad cars, according to Iowa Northern Railway General Manager William Magee.

According to city meeting documents, the railroad company brought the newly announced federal program to the attention of city officials several weeks ago.

If submitted and awarded, the grant would provide $9.76 million, or 80% of the expected $12.2 million cost. The city and railroad company would split the 20% match, or what equates to $1.22 million each.

One other option – besides abandoning the track and selling the right-of-way to the city or another interested party – would be to find a customer to locate along the spur “that would produce the required revenue to offset the cost of maintenance and produce a respectable profit.”

That possibility “is the least desirable of the three as more frequent rail traffic in downtown can get very disruptive to commerce, operation of schools, public safety, and general operations of the City of Cedar Falls,” wrote city staff in a letter to the council. “City employees that were around for the last coal delivery in 2010 recall many problems and complaints regarding the long line of train cars which isolated downtown for a significant amount of time.”

Right now, the rail is considered a “trapped asset,” said the letter. By relocating it outside of the city, it would lend Iowa Northern more capacity for its operations without disruption to the city residents, workers and visitors.

The project would include railroad removal and relocation; street and landscaping restoration; closure of a floodwall; creation of a trail connection; the city’s right of way purchases; and relocation of a rail yard near Shell Rock.

The council would discuss the sources of funding for its match when finalizing its next capital improvements plan. But the early projection is revenues from tax increment financing and local option sales tax would be used.