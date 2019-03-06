WATERLOO — The city is poised to borrow $10 million later this year to pay for major capital projects and equipment next year.
But Waterloo City Councilwoman Margaret Klein is questioning why the city would sell more general obligation bonds when it has been unable to spend portions of the bond proceeds from the past six years.
“We borrowed it to bank it,” Klein said. “It doesn’t make financial sense to me.
“It’s not that I think that we’re out of control with $10 million,” she added. “I just don’t like the borrowing and not using it.”
The city sells bonds every year to raise money for a long list of capital improvements including road and bridge projects, building repairs, park and recreation enhancements, sewer projects and a number of vehicle and equipment purchases.
Those bonds are paid off over 15 years, mostly with property taxes. The city’s total bonded debt dropped from $104.2 million to $101.5 million in fiscal year 2018 as it paid off more debt principal than the new bonds sold to finance capital projects.
But Klein correctly noted the city has more than $21 million in bonds issued between 2013 and 2018 which has not been spent yet on their intended purposes. More than $7 million of the total was issued less than a year ago.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said some of the stored up bond revenue is by design.
“There are some projects where we can only bond for a certain amount and the total cost exceeds that, so you have to bond for several years in order to pay the bill,” she said.
“My understanding is each department head has been asked to look at their carryover funding, questioned why it hasn’t been spent and hopefully implement plans to either spend it or free it up,” she added.
One of the largest projects with bond money in the hopper is a plan to raise the Virden Creek levee. The city has set aside $4.5 million for that project in bond sales dating back to 2013 but likely will be spending more than that eventually to complete the project.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson noted some projects just take multiple years to implement because they involve property acquisition and extensive design.
Klein said she wasn’t as concerned about the large larger projects taking multiple years. Her major complaint involved smaller capital items.
“When you’re talking about trucks and copiers and things like that, get it done or lose it,” she said.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the $10 million bond issue this year. A full list of projects to be funded with those revenues is still being developed and the amount could fall before the bond sale in June.
But Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner noted it may be wise to issue the full amount this year.
“From my perspective, with all the needs we have, it’s probably a better idea to issue more this year than it’s going to be a couple years from now,” she said. “Interest rates are beginning to climb. We’re seeing that in the bonds we’re doing.”
