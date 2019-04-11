WATERLOO — Traffic on the second phase of the city’s University Avenue reconstruction project is expected to go head-to-head Saturday.
The contractor, Peterson Contractors Inc., has already begun preparing for the change, which will shut down the normal eastbound lanes and move traffic in both directions on the normal westbound lanes between Midway Drive and Sager Avenue.
Progress Avenue also will be closed south of University.
The changes will be in place for approximately three to four months, depending on the weather.
For safety purposes, officials are urging pedestrians to stay away from the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed lanes. It would be advisable to stay behind the sidewalk on the property side during the reconstruction work.
Additional information can be viewed on the Waterloo University Avenue Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UniversityAveWaterloo/ or the city of Waterloo’s website at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/departments/engineering/UniversityAve.php.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.