This rendering shows a birds-eye view of the reconstructed intersection of University and Ansborough Avenues in Waterloo.

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO — Traffic on the second phase of the city’s University Avenue reconstruction project is expected to go head-to-head Monday.

The contractor, Peterson Contractors Inc., has already begun preparing for the change, which will shut down the normal eastbound lanes and move traffic in both directions on the normal westbound lanes between Midway Drive and Sager Avenue.

Progress Avenue also will be closed south of University.

The changes will be in place for approximately three to four months, depending on the weather.

For safety purposes, officials are urging pedestrians to stay away from the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed lanes. It would be advisable to stay behind the sidewalk on the property side during the reconstruction work.

Additional information can be viewed on the Waterloo University Avenue Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UniversityAveWaterloo/ or the city of Waterloo’s website at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/departments/engineering/UniversityAve.php.

