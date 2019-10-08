WATERLOO — A debate over the future speed limit on University Avenue will have to wait until construction crews finish their work.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve lowering the speed limit on University from 45 mph to 35 mph between the Cedar Falls city limits at Midway Drive to Access Road B, also known as Tunis Drive.
But a disagreement over the speed limit from Access Road B to U.S. Highway 63 was put on hold.
“Once construction is done and the whole area is open and people are driving their normal daily passages ... that’s when we can do a complete speed study,” said Traffic Operations Superintendent Sandie Greco.
The city is in the process of completing a $40 million project to rebuild a 3.6-mile stretch of University from Cedar Falls to U.S. 63.
Design engineers had recommended the 35 mph speed limit on the western edge of the project due to the number of driveways accessing the road in that area. But they were designing the remaining roadway to stay at the current 45 mph limit.
Councilman Pat Morrissey and two neighborhood association presidents last month urged make the entire roadway 35 mph. Morrissey said he still intended to introduce the measure in the future.
You have free articles remaining.
Felicia Cass, who chairs the Complete Streets Advisory Committee, also suggested the speed limit be reduced to 35 mph at least as far east as Fletcher Avenue. She noted kids in that area have to cross University to get to Fred Becker Elementary School.
“When you reduce speed limits you (also) increase commercial activity in the area,” Cass added.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she has received considerable input from constituents about the speed limit, saying all but one person contacting her supported keeping the speed at 45 mph.
Mayor Quentin Hart said he hated to see the debate over the speed limit.
“It kind of takes the focus away from what is actually happening,” he said. “University Avenue is going to be a tremendous tie between our sister cities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.