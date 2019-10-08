{{featured_button_text}}
081618ho-university-rendering2

This rendering from AECOM shows the trail and amenities planned for University Avenue near the intersection of Falls Avenue in Waterloo.

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO — A debate over the future speed limit on University Avenue will have to wait until construction crews finish their work.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve lowering the speed limit on University from 45 mph to 35 mph between the Cedar Falls city limits at Midway Drive to Access Road B, also known as Tunis Drive.

But a disagreement over the speed limit from Access Road B to U.S. Highway 63 was put on hold.

“Once construction is done and the whole area is open and people are driving their normal daily passages ... that’s when we can do a complete speed study,” said Traffic Operations Superintendent Sandie Greco.

The city is in the process of completing a $40 million project to rebuild a 3.6-mile stretch of University from Cedar Falls to U.S. 63.

Design engineers had recommended the 35 mph speed limit on the western edge of the project due to the number of driveways accessing the road in that area. But they were designing the remaining roadway to stay at the current 45 mph limit.

Councilman Pat Morrissey and two neighborhood association presidents last month urged make the entire roadway 35 mph. Morrissey said he still intended to introduce the measure in the future.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Felicia Cass, who chairs the Complete Streets Advisory Committee, also suggested the speed limit be reduced to 35 mph at least as far east as Fletcher Avenue. She noted kids in that area have to cross University to get to Fred Becker Elementary School.

“When you reduce speed limits you (also) increase commercial activity in the area,” Cass added.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she has received considerable input from constituents about the speed limit, saying all but one person contacting her supported keeping the speed at 45 mph.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Mayor Quentin Hart said he hated to see the debate over the speed limit.

“It kind of takes the focus away from what is actually happening,” he said. “University Avenue is going to be a tremendous tie between our sister cities.”

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments