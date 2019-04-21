{{featured_button_text}}
road closed clip art

WATERLOO — An access to the frontage road near Casey’s General Store will close as contractors continue to reconstruct University Avenue.

The Waterloo Engineering Department expects the frontage access north of University near Casey’s and the Perkin’s Restaurant will close to traffic Monday, weather permitting.

Access to the frontage road will be maintained farther west, near Greenhill Road and North Star Community Services.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments