WATERLOO — An access to the frontage road near Casey’s General Store will close as contractors continue to reconstruct University Avenue.
The Waterloo Engineering Department expects the frontage access north of University near Casey’s and the Perkin’s Restaurant will close to traffic Monday, weather permitting.
Access to the frontage road will be maintained farther west, near Greenhill Road and North Star Community Services.
