CEDAR FALLS — Construction on University Avenue is all but finished in Cedar Falls, according to city officials.
“The project is substantially complete,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development. “We’re working on the final details of closing out the project and any payments one way or another that are due.”
Construction is anticipated to finish soon on the remaining portion of the project’s second phase. The third phase, between Grove and Main streets under Iowa Highway 58 — including construction of a double roundabout at the on- and off-ramps under the highway — finished Oct. 20.
“That portion is done. There’s still work being done on phase two; there’s minimal work there,” said City Engineer Jon Resler.
The third phase of reconstruction was the shortest in terms of road miles, and work was done in two phases. Pavement markings will be added this year, and surface restoration will begin in the spring.
“Pavement markings are weather dependent, temperature dependent, so we’ve got a couple of warmer days toward the end of the week,” Resler said. “They’ll get those pavement markings down, and that’ll pretty much wrap it up for the season.”
Phase two work will carry into 2019.
“There’ll be some minor things that will have to be done in the spring,” Resler said. “It may require a small duration of lane closure. It won’t be a road closure.”
The construction on University Avenue in Cedar Falls meets Waterloo’s portion of the road around Midway Avenue.
The City Council voted 6-1 in February 2015 to narrow the road from six lanes to four and replace six of its eight signalized intersections with roundabouts.
Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck is the general contractor for both the second and third phases of the work.
Cones for the project will be gone in a week, Sheetz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.