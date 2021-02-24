Unions argue unemployment benefits changes are attack on Iowa workers

DES MOINES — Changes to state unemployment benefits will be bad for Iowa workers and bad for Iowa, labor union members argued the morning after an Iowa House committee approved modifications Republicans said would improve the long-term viability of the unemployment trust fund.

“This legislation is an attack on all working people, and it’s an attack on our local economy,” Scott Punteney of Council Bluffs said Tuesday during a virtual news conference.

“The money that people get from unemployment they’re spending it immediately on things they need — food, clothing for their families. So this money is going right back into the economy.”

Punteney was among labor union members who spoke against House Study Bill 203, which was approved on a party-line vote after more than five hours of sometime testy and emotional debate Monday night.

The changes have been proposed but not adopted in previous years. Majority Republicans plan to proceed with the bill this year, but delay its implementation until July 1, 2022.

By then, Labor Committee Chairman Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, said, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be over and Iowa Workforce Development should have completed the replacement of its “creaky, old computer system.”